Daniel Radcliffe Says He's "Definitely Not Seeking" Role in Harry Potter Revival

"I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed."

Back in April of this year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced its plan to re-adapt the seven Harry Potter novels into a decade-long television series for the Max — formerly HBO Max — streaming service. The small screen project is still a ways down the road (per Deadline, it may not premiere until 2025 or 2026 at the earliest) and an official cast has yet to be announced by the studio.

With that said, fans of the Wizarding World shouldn't get their hopes up about any of the original film actors apparating from the big screen into the magical show. Recently speaking with ComicBook.com, Daniel Radcliffe — who played Harry in all eight movie adaptations between 2001 and 2011 — sounded off on whether he'd be interested in tackling a guest role somewhere along the way.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," he explained. "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

RELATED: 'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson on why she stepped away from acting (and what might bring her back)

This is the second time over the last month that Radcliffe has given his two cents on the matter. Chatting with Deadline in June, the actor stated that the titular character was destined to follow in the footsteps of Sherlock Holmes. "The people that saw Basil Rathbone play Sherlock Holmes then [were] like, ‘No one could ever do this!’ They're gonna, though," he said. "It'll get passed on to somebody."

Of course, there is still a chance for the actor to return to Hogwarts. Last year, for instance, Chris Columbus (director of Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets) voiced his hope to adapt the award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play into a feature film, with Radcliffe reprising the Boy Who Lived alongside Emma Watson's Hermione Granger and Ruper Grint's Ron Weasley.

Radcliffe, on the other hand, isn't all that interested — at least not right now.

"I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life," he told The New York Times last year. "I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now."

Check out the SYFY network listings to catch the Harry Potter movies this summer on SYFY. There are also plenty of fantasy adventures to discover on the platform like Renfield, Van Helsing, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Season of the Witch, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Shrek, Shrek 2, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Highlander, and more!