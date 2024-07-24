The thrilling SYFY series co-created by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner is currently in the midst of its second season.

Is There a New Episode of SYFY's The Ark on Tonight? (July 24, 2024)

After more than a year away from the airwaves, The Ark is finally back to deliver more cosmic thrills to SYFY viewers. Co-created by longtime genre veterans Dean Devlin (screenwriter behind such sci-fi classics as Stargate and Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1), the show is currently in the midst of its second season.

“The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said last year. “Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continue in Season 2.”

The story takes place a century into the future, where humanity has left a dying Earth behind in the hopes of finding a new planet on which to continue our fragile species. To that end, interstellar ships — fittingly dubbed "Arks" — are launched into the vacuum of space, carrying the best and brightest our bipedal race has to offer. When an unforeseen disaster kills off a good chunk of the folks in charge of the vessel designated Ark One, however, the motley crew of survivors are forced to put aside their differences and band together. That's a lot easier said than done when the traditional chain of command no longer exists.

Season 1 ended on a doozy of a cliffhanger, with the characters discovering that their initial destination was no longer viable.

Is There a New Episode of SYFY's The Ark on tonight? Yes, there is a new episode of The Ark tonight. Episode 2 — "Kill or Be Killed" — will air on SYFY at 10/9c. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Where to Stream Season 1 of The Ark

Want to catch up on the story so far? All 12 episodes of The Ark's debut season are now streaming on Peacock.

