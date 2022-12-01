It all comes to an end in 'Stargirl' series finale trailer, wrapping one of The CW's last super-shows

From an albino gorilla to a villain-controlled superhero, the series finale of Stargirl has it all.

“Frenemies - Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton” -- Pictured (L - R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl and Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat

“Frenemies - Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton” -- Pictured (L - R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl and Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat Photo: Nathan Bolster / The CW

Fans of Stargirl will soon get to see how it ends for The CW show’s title superhero, high school student Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), and her superhero pals that make up the second incarnation of the Justice Society of America. A new promo for the DC Comics-based show gives a glimpse at what will go down in episode 13 of Season 3, which will serve as the series finale after the network opted not to bring the series back for more adventures.

The trailer shows Stargirl standing in a junkyard, flanked by her friends, as she nervously asks, “Where’s Pat?” The inquiry is about Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson), her stepfather and Starman’s former sidekick. And the answer comes from Starman/Sylvester Pemberton (Joel McHale), who says, “Pat’s gone.” (Fans learned in this week’s episode that Sylvester was not actually back from the dead and his body has been controlled by Ultra-Humanite's brain. Oh yeah, and he also appeared to bury Pat alive. Comic books, right?).

A battle scene then ensues in the trailer, complete with someone being flung backwards through the air and a raging albino gorilla getting in on the action. The words “Who will survive?” flash across the screen.

While we don’t know the answer to that yet, we did learn last month that the third season would be the last, as it became the latest DC-inspired show to get the ax at CW, which was recently bought by Nexstar Media Group. Those loyal to the genre can still catch Superman & Lois on the network though, and The Flash is currently filming its ninth and final season. A Gotham Knights series is also set to premiere on The CW next year.

Stargirl started out on the DC Universe streamer, which was dissolved last year, before the show landed on the CW.

“Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it," Bassinger said in a statement when the show’s cancellation was announced. "I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart.”

Catch the series finale, titled “The Reckoning,” next Wednesday on The CW.

