Brendan Fraser says doing another 'Mummy' movie would be 'fun' if 'right conceit'

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in The Mummy (1999) Photo: The Mummy (1999) | Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Awaken the Mummy in 4K HDR/Universal Pictures YouTube

Wrap your bandage — um, your head — around this: Brendan Fraser isn't opposed to doing another movie in The Mummy franchise. The actor currently has a lot on his plate while promoting The Whale, which hit theaters Friday and has been generating Oscar buzz, but he's not so focused on that task that he can't entertain a little speculation into what's next.

Fraser starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three films in the action-adventure Mummy series, and when asked by Entertainment Weekly recently if he'd be up for doing more, he agreed that it "sounds like fun."

"I'm always looking for a job, if anyone's got the right conceit," Fraser, 54, added. "I've never been as famous and as unsalaried than I am at the moment, so, spread the word!"

The three-film Universal Pictures series kicked off in 1999 with The Mummy. It did so well at the box office that two flicks followed: 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

Fraser, also known for movies like Encino Man, George of the Jungle and The Quiet American, took a bit of an acting break in recent years, with no film projects debuting between 2015 and 2018. He says he hasn't officially been approached for another Mummy movie, but that he suspects the franchise's fans would be into it.

"I've been having a great time in recent years, in my so-called hiatus, going to fan conventions, keeping it real, meeting everybody and thanking them personally for putting me where I am," Fraser told EW. "I think I got over myself, insofar as 'I'm too busy' or 'That's not for me,' I don't know what I was thinking. I needed to have some gratitude."

Tom Cruise starred as a U.S. Army sergeant who contributes to accidentally bringing an Egyptian princess back to life in a 2017 reboot of The Mummy, but it wasn't as well-received as Fraser's series.

In The Whale, Fraser stars as a morbidly obese teacher trying to repair his relationship with his estranged teen daughter, played by Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

