'Resident Alien' showrunner on how long the SYFY series could last: 'I think it'll be a while'

Doesn't sound like Alan Tudyk's Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle is going anywhere anytime soon. At least not according to the hopes of Resident Alien creator, showrunner, and executive producer, Chris Sheridan.

Taking part in a Reddit AMA alongside cast member Alice Wetterlund today, Sheridan was asked about how many seasons he hopes to make of the hit SYFY comedy, which returns tomorrow evening.

While he was unable to provide a definitive answer, Sheridan did state that "every good series will tell you when it's time to go." The showrunner later concluded: "I promise we won't overstay our welcome. I don't want to be a show that stays on the air past the point that it has something to say. All that said, we have a lot to say so I think it'll be a while."

Thankfully, the series was picked up for a third season last month ahead of its panel at San Diego Comic-Con. "It’s great, it’s hard to stay on the air these days with so much content," Sheridan said when asked today about the renewal. "I’m thrilled for the writers, the actors, the directors, the whole crew. They all worked their asses off and they deserve it!"

With the back half of Season 2 arriving tomorrow night, Wetterlund fielded a query about her favorite episode of the bunch. "This is going to sound like a cop-out but the finale," wrote the actress, who plays D'Arcy Bloom. "I think it’s a near-perfect episode and I love the balance of comedy and action in this one, and of course I have a great storyline." Wetterlund's ultimate goal is for her character to finally learn of Harry's true identity. "I would love, love, love to be able to interact with him knowing what he truly is."

"I love so many of the upcoming 8 episodes," added Sheridan. "[Episodes] 9 and 10 are sort of thematically linked, and are a great way to start the season. They all have great stuff in them to be honest, mostly probably I’m excited for people to see 16 because the season, in my opinion, ends really strong and I can’t wait for people to see it."

Sheridan also explained his rationale for setting the show in Colorado as opposed to Washington State, where the original Dark Horse comic takes place. Not only did he hope to give the show a grander atmosphere, he also wanted to underscore themes of isolation and personal discovery.

"I loved the thought of a town surrounded by the beautiful Colorado Rockies," he said. "It adds a feeling of majesty to the show, and also I loved the thought that these characters were in a way trapped, surrounded by these mountains — it’s a difficult place to get to, and a more difficult place to leave. Like they’re on their own island. They can hide from the world but not from each other, type of thing."

Resident Alien Season 2 returns to SYFY tomorrow — Wednesday, Aug. 10 — at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream on the SYFY app and Peacock the following day. The complete first season, as well as episodes 1-8 of Season 2, are now streaming on both platforms.