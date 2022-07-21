SYFY's 'Resident Alien' renewed for Season 3 ahead of star-studded SDCC panel

Good news, earthlings! Before the second half of Season 2 premieres on Aug. 10, Resident Alien, SYFY's out-of-this-world comedy about an alien stranded on Earth after a plan to destroy humanity goes horribly awry, has been renewed for Season 3.

Granted, Harry Vanderspeigle's (Alan Tudyk) journey has proven more difficult than he originally anticipated. He and the residents of Patience, Colorado need at least a third season just to wrap up their stories: government conspiracies, an alien baby on the loose, a culture war with the neighboring town, and so, so much more ...

Some of these mysteries might be solved by the time Season 2 wraps up its final episodes. We last saw Harry in the woods with a bullet wound to the chest and a dire message: Another alien species has already invaded Earth and is intent on doing what Harry couldn't (uh, destroy the world) — and perhaps what he doesn't really want to do anymore.

Fans should get some hints as to what to expect from the second half of Season 2 at SYFY's Resident Alien panel at San Diego Comic-Con (details here), where series creator Chris Sheridan will be joined by cast members Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, and Judah Prehn to talk Season 2 and, now, what might lie ahead in Season 3!

The series from UCP, ranks among this year’s top 15 most-watched cable series and top 5 most-watched cable dramas, averaging 2.3 million viewers in L+7. Across all airings, it has reached nearly 11 million viewers and just recently received a nomination in the Hollywood Critics Association’s “Best Comedy Series" category. Resident Alien was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV also executive produce.

Catch the second half of Resident Alien Season 2 when it premieres on SYFY on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will stream next day on Peacock. If you need to catch up, Season 1 and the first half of Season 2 are streaming now on Peacock.