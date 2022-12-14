Adam Driver blasts dinosaurs in first twisty trailer for producer Sam Raimi's new sci-fi thriller '65'

There are certain well-worn sci-fi premises that we'll never get tired of exploring, particularly when writers are able to twist them just enough to give us what feels like something fresh. In the case of 65, the new sci-fi adventure starring Adam Driver, that twist means taking things back. Way back.

The new film, written and directed by A Quiet Place creators Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, opens with a very familiar premise. Commander Mills (Adam Driver), a starship pilot, is sending out a distress signal after his ship crashed on an uncharted planet. With his means of escape ripped to shreds and just one human survivor (Arianna Greenblatt) to co-exist with on this new world, he has no choice but to simply work to survive until some form of help can arrive. What he doesn't know, of course, is that he's crashed somewhere very familiar, not to him, but certainly to us.

Check out the trailer below:

That's right, the "65" of the title is for "65 million years ago," pitting Driver's character against all manner of prehistoric creatures who've never seen the likes of him before, and setting up some very interesting implications about the early history of Earth. This certainly isn't the first time someone's tried a version of this premise. After all, Battlestar Galactica ended its run by leaving the crew of the Galactica on ancient Earth to co-exist alongside early humans (catch up on that wild finale at Peacock), and of course we've seen men fighting dinosaurs in the tried and true Jurassic Park/World franchise.

But this is certainly a fascinating new twist on the setup, giving us a kind of reverse Jurassic Park in which the humans are the who are new here. Throw in Driver's powerful screen presence and lots of survival action potential, and you've got what could be one of next year's best genre films.

Produced by Sam Raimi and featuring music by Danny Elfman, 65 is in theaters March 10, 2023.

