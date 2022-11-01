'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o will lead 'A Quiet Place' prequel 'Day One'

The next A Quiet Place film just added some Oscar-winning star power. Deadline reports that Lupita Nyong'o, who's right now helping to roll out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to star in A Quiet Place: Day One, the first spinoff in the franchise launched by director and co-writer John Krasinski back in 2018.

Day One, whose title and general setting was revealed at CinemaCon earlier this year, is based on an idea by Krasinski and will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, who became one of 2021's breakout filmmakers thanks to the Nicolas Cage-starring Pig. Beyond that, and now Nyong'o's involvement, we don't know much about Day One, but it is pitched as a spinoff film removed from the story of the Abbott family in both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, so we should expect more new characters and new actors to show up in the coming months.

A Quiet Place emerged as a breakthrough horror hit in 2018, grossing $350 million worldwide on a budget of less than $20 million and prompting talk of a sequel, which Krasinski returned to helm. A Quiet Place Part II landed in 2021 after some pandemic release delays, and also proved successful, prompting ongoing conversations about the future of the franchise. Those talks eventually led to spinoff ideas, and that eventually led to Day One, which will open up a new corner of the franchise's universe, and already has a rising filmmaking star and an A-list actor.

Though she might be best-known for her breakthrough, Oscar-winning role in 12 Years a Slave and her role as Nakia in the Black Panther films, Nyong'o is no stranger to horror films in her career. She starred in the horror-comedy Little Monsters and in the Jordan Peele thriller Us, in which she played dual roles and delivered what's considered to be one of the finest horror performances of 2019. It makes sense that she'd be drawn to the genre again, and it'll be interesting to see what she brings to A Quiet Place.

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to hit theaters March 8, 2024, followed by a third installment in the main A Quiet Place series, once again directed by Krasinski, in 2025.

