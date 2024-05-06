Radio Silence's Vampire Flick Abigail Sinking Its Fangs Into Digital This Week: How to Watch

Can't make it to your local theater? No problem! Abigail's bloody carnage will be available to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Start sharpening those fangs and brush up on your pirouettes! Radio Silence's Abigail is officially swooping onto digital platforms on Tuesday, May 7, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced. An inspired riff on the vampire genre, the project centers around a group of greedy kidnappers who get way more than they bargained for when their hostage, a seemingly harmless 12-year-old girl with a love of ballet (Matilda the Musical's Alisha Weir), turns out to be an immortal bloodsucker.

"We went into this very much thinking about how can we do our version of vampire things without being super beholden to everything that came before. While also acknowledging everything that came before so that [we] and the characters in the movie have at least a cursory understanding of the characters," Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who co-directed the feature alongside Tyler Gillet, told SYFY WIRE. "Or, they think they do. And then how can we just upend that and play with it throughout."

When Does Abigail Arrive on Streaming? Abigail ​​​​will be available to rent and/or own via digital platforms starting Tuesday, May 7. Please be warned that the film is rated R for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, pervasive language and brief drug use. Co-written by Stephen Shields (The Hold in the Ground) and Guy Busick (Scream VI), the movie holds a fresh score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, Tripp Vinson, and Chad Villella served as producers, with Ron Lynch occupying the role of executive producer.

Who Stars in Abigail?

Abigail features the acting talents of Melissa Barrera (Scream), Dan Stevens ( Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), William Catlett (Black Lightning), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Angus Cloud (Euphoria), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), and Alisha Weir (Matilda the Musical).

Is Abigail Streaming on Peacock?

Not yet, but odds are good that when the film does debut on a streaming platform, it will exclusively do so on Peacock at a later date.

Is Abigail Still Playing in Theaters?

Yes, it is! Click here to pick up tickets. To date, the film has grossed $34.7 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Looking for more bloodsucking action? Head on over to Peacock for vampiric titles like Dark Shadows, The Vampire Diaries, Vampire Academy, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Let the Right One in, Vampire in Vegas, and more!