Did You Catch Radio Silence's Sly Tribute to Ready or Not in Abigail?

If Marvel and DC can have their own cinematic universes, why not Radio Silence? With several big-budget ventures tucked under their collective filmmaking belt, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin have reached the point where they can start paying homage to the movies that made them a hot package deal throughout Hollywood.

In a recent conversation with Collider, the co-directing team revealed that their latest production, Abigail (now playing in theaters everywhere), contains a subtle reference to their 2019 breakout hit, Ready or Not.

Radio Silence's New Horror Movie Abigail Contains Subtle Ready or Not Easter Egg

Pay close attention to the regal portraits hung on the walls of Abigail's murder manor (there's no other way to describe it), and you'll notice the familiar face of Henry Czerny's Tony Le Domas. According to Gillett, however, the individual depicted in the frame is actually a distant ancestor — "a great, great, great, great grandfather" — of the familial patriarch we meet in Ready or Not.

It's a fun little connection, especially since both movies are cut from the same creative cloth. They each center around ordinary people who find themselves unexpectedly fighting for their lives and confronting supernatural elements while navigating the labyrinthine secrets of a lavish estate. “We wanted to make sure that if we were delivering on a similar idea, we were going to be doing it in a different and more exceptional way," Gillett told IGN when the outlet broached the topic of similarities between the two titles. "Bigger and nastier was definitely a part of it.”

Abigail (Alisha Weir) and Peter (Kevin Durand) appear in Abigail (2024). Photo: Bernard Walsh/Universal Pictures

What is Abigail About? Written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick, Abigail tells the story of six criminals — Joey (Melissa Barrera), Frank (Dan Stevens), Sammy (Kathryn Newton), Rickles (Will Catlett), Peter (Kevin Durand), and Dean (Angus Cloud) — looking to get rich by kidnapping the 12-year-old daughter (Alisha Weir) of a wealthy underworld figure. Their grand ransom plan seriously backfires when the little girl reveals her true nature: she's an immortal vampire who likes to play with her food. Breaking Bad alum Giancarlo Esposito rounds out the ensemble as Lambert, the man who organizes the job in the first place.

How to Watch Abigail

Rocking a fresh 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, Abigail is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to sink your fangs into some tickets! Please be warned that the film is rated R for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, pervasive language and brief drug use.

Rocking a fresh 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, Abigail is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to sink your fangs into some tickets! Please be warned that the film is rated R for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, pervasive language and brief drug use.