Adam Brody talks 8-month process of finally getting his 'Shazam!' super suit on 'Late Night'

Getting into those superhero suits is not as, well, super as you might think. Adam Brody, who plays the adult, superhero version of Frederick "Freddy" Freeman in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday that it's not only a bit awkward, but extremely time-consuming.

When Meyers asked what it was like putting on his new suit for the first time for the DC Comics-based sequel to 2019's Shazam!, Brody agreed that it's a trip, but admitted that you don't really get the full effect until after undergoing many, many months of fittings.

RELATED: Jonathan Majors tells 'Late Night' his daughter loves Paul Rudd's Ant-Man — even though her dad is Kang

"What I did is I drive way out to the Valley [San Fernando Valley in the Los Angeles-area], which is the Jersey equivalent of way out there," Brody explained of starting the process of suiting up for the film. "Very hot, broiling. They tell you to get in your underwear, and then you do that and they give you a smaller pair of underwear. And then you put those on and then they 3D scan you.

"And then you come back four months later, and they have a prototype muscle suit for you," he continued. "You put on like a muscle leotard. And with some, in my case, a blue lycra — I’m not sure the material — on top of that. And then you come back a few months later and there’s some prototype gold boots and bracelets. So, it’s not quite the Batcave big reveal.”

Check out Adam Brody explaining the Shazam! suiting up process on Late Night:

When Meyers joked that anyone in need of a superhero would have to wait about eight months for the suit to be ready, Brody responded, "Eight months and like a lot of money. It’s like a hilarious amount of money.” The Late Night host also stressed that he'd be nervous about his body size changing when returning four months after the initial scan. "That’s why I didn’t go to the gym a bunch," Brody said.

They both agreed that the suit is not as fun to wear as it is to look at, but Brody said his Freddy/Captain Marvel Jr. suit for the sequel was actually more comfortable than the one he wore in the original film. "The first one was particularly uncomfortable," he said. "This one was much more comfortable. They streamlined it a bit. It’s pretty fun but you have a pit crew, it’s pretty infantilizing because you have like three people assigned to each of us to help us get in and out and do our bracelets. So, I don’t know. You don’t feel badass, that’s for sure."

As with the first movie, Zachary Levi is back as Shazam, or the adult superhero version of Billy Batson, a teen in the foster care system who has a number of foster siblings, including Freddy. “It’s essentially Big, but as a superhero," Brody says, comparing the superhero flicks to the Tom Hanks movie. "These kids say the word 'Shazam' and they become their older superhero alter egos. It’s fun to play because ... we’re playing 17 but maybe leaning into more like 12. You want to be as naive as you can. That’s where the joy of it is."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters March 17. Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights on NBC at 12:35 a.m. ET.

Missed Adam Brody on Late Night with Seth Meyers? Not to worry, this entire season is now streaming on Peacock.