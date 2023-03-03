Jonathan Majors tells 'Late Night' his daughter loves Paul Rudd's Ant-Man — even though her dad is Kang

Kang the Conqueror and Ant-Man may be mortal enemies, but that didn't keep Jonathan Majors' daughter from fan-girling over Paul Rudd. Majors made the confession while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, admitting of the 9-year-old, "She was starstruck by Paul Rudd."

The admiration came about while the pair of actors were filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, now in theaters, in which Rudd stars as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Majors plays the supervillain, Kang. Meyers, whose show airs weeknights on NBC at 12:35/11:35 Central, wasn't at all surprised by Majors' kid being starstruck by Rudd. "Yeah, well, who isn't?," he asked. "I mean, all ages, all walks of life."

Watch Majors talk about playing Kang here:

That doesn't mean the child isn't equally dazzled by her dad. “She’s impressed when I throw her very high — and she lands on the bed," Majors said. "Right now, she’s having a bit of a moment. My daughter’s 9, almost 10, and recently, much to my chagrin, young boys are walking up to her and saying, 'You know, you look a lot like Kang.' And my daughter looks at them and goes, 'That’s my daddy!' So, she’s dealing with that."

Majors' daughter can also brag that her dad stars in Creed III, which just hit theaters Friday, as Damian "Dame" Anderson, a childhood friend of Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Dame, a former boxer himself, is fresh out of prison in the new film and faces off against Donnie in the ring.

For Majors' former co-workers at the various New York City bars he worked at before making it big as an actor, their revelation that he'd really hit the big time came when he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in November of 2021, fresh off his Emmy nomination for Lovecraft Country and a month after the release of the Western, The Harder They Fall.

Majors explained on Late Night that while he was following around an acting mentor to rehearsals in New York years back, he was also working at three different bars on Second Ave. in Manhattan in various positions, including as a barback, host, bouncer, etc.

Meyers asked if he still hears from his former colleagues at those bars and whether they're proud of where he's ended up. "When I hit 'SNL,' they blew me up," Majors said. "For whatever reason, 'SNL' and those bars, they were just like, 'Oh, my God, Jonathan, we knew ...' This and that. And I was like, 'Oh, love you guys.' We stayed tight. These movies go up and I get pictures of Kang. They send it to me and I go, 'Oh, love, man.'"

The talk show host responded, "Well, no one ever expects, when they’re working with a barback, that one day they’re going to be Kang.”

If you fell asleep before Late Night with Seth Meyers aired on NBC, check it out on Peacock, where you can catch any episode from this season streaming.