Amazon's 'Hunters' will come to an end after Season 2, but not before an epic showdown with Hitler

Nazi war criminals don't stand a chance now that Amazon has unveiled our first groovy look at Season 2 of Hunters, the alt-history thriller series executive produced by Jordan Peele. Entertainment Weekly confirmed today that the show, which was renewed over two years ago, will unfortunately come to an end after its sophomore outing (scheduled to premiere early next year on Prime Video).

With that said, creator and executive producer David Weil plans to go out guns a-blazin' as Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman, now rocking a shaggy, Serpico-inspired look) and his fellow Nazi trackers face off with one of the most evil human beings ever to walk the face of the planet: Adolf Hitler (played in Season 2 by Udo Kier). In this reality, the former German dictator who plunged the globe into conflict and murdered 11 million people (six million of them Jews) during the Holocaust escaped justice at the end of World War II and set up shop in the remote jungles of South America alongside his wife, Eva Braun, aka The Colonel (Lena Olin).

"For me, as a kid growing up on Long Island, being Jewish, there was always this frustration and anger that Hitler got away with his crimes, that he was never brought to justice, he was never arrested, killed, tried, that he made a decision at the end of his life," Weil explained during an interview with EW. "So Hunters, being a show about catharsis, about Jewish empowerment, and about wish fulfillment for Jewish kids like me who grew up wanting to reclaim power, Season 2, I hope, will be that catharsis."

Check out a number of first look production stills below:

RELATED: WIRE Buzz: Hunters tracks down trailer; The Rock starts training for Black Adam; more

As you can see, the legendary Al Pacino returns as Hunters founder, Meyer Offerman, who was killed off in the Season 1 finale after it was revealed that he was actually a former Nazi fugitive named Wilhelm Zuchs. Season 2 brings the character back via the use of dual timelines. One focuses on the pursuit of Hitler in 1979, while the other shines a light on how Meyer originally brought together a group of badass and revenge-driven Members of the Tribe looking to deliver some much-delayed justice to former acolytes of the Third Reich.

These parallel narratives offer up a chance to explore "how the echoes of the past reverberate loudly in Jonah's present in 1979," Weil continued. "In many ways, Jonah's journey this season, he may find himself right in a similar darkness that Meyer Offerman tried to keep him from, but that Wilhelm Zuchs always exuded and inhabited."

Other returning cast members include Jerrika Hinton (Millie Morris), Josh Radnor (Lonny Flash), Tiffany Boone (Roxy Jones), Kate Mulvany (Sister Harriet), and Greg Austin (Travis). Jennifer Jason Leigh joins the ensemble as "top Nazi hunter," Chava Apfelbaum.

"At times she can feel explosive, and then there's such vulnerabilities inside of her," Weil said of this Nazi-busting newcomer. "Jennifer's a chameleon, and that was what was required for this role... She wears many different hats, many different masks and faces. You never know what you can expect with Chava, and it keeps our hunters on their toes, but there's a real deep rooting with her to some of our characters: emotional, character driven. So there's both beauty and brutality to the character of Chava."

Season 2 of Hunters drops onto Prime Video Jan. 13, 2023. The complete first season is currently available on the platform.

Want to see more of Al Pacino in action? Scarface is now streaming on Peacock.