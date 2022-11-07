Amazon's 'Carnival Row' will end with Season 2 this February

Amazon has revealed the second season of the fantasy drama will be its last.

Get ready for one more walk down Carnival Row. Amazon Studios announced Monday that the fantasy drama will return in February for its second season after more than three years away, and that Season 2 will be its last. The announcement caps the end of a long saga for the series, which began more than a decade ago with its original emergence as an acclaimed spec script.

Here's how Amazon described what's to come in the final 10 episodes:

"Season 2 of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate, aka Philo (Orlando Bloom), investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row."

Amazon also released a brief teaser showing a glimpse of the final season, which you can check out below:

Carnival Row emerged in 2005 as Travis Beacham's feature script A Killing on Carnival Row, which made The Black List for that year's best unproduced screenplays. A long period of development followed, and a decade later the project morphed into a potential Amazon original series.

The first season of the show -- set in a world where magical creatures have become refugees in a human city -- premiered in the summer of 2019 to middling reviews. Even before the premiere, though, Amazon had already ordered a second season, and it's taken until now for that season to see the light of day.

Now we know it's not just the next chapter, but the concluding chapter. The second season's production was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but had reportedly originally wrapped up shooting in the summer of 2020, so it's not clear at this point why we've waited this long for the final episodes. Now that they're almost here, though, you might want to go back and refresh your memory on Season 1 to get good and ready.

Carnival Row returns Feb. 17 on Prime Video.

