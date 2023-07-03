The Beaches Are Open For Business: Stream The Entire Jaws Saga On Peacock Right Now!

Show me the way to go home! I'm tired and I want to go to bed! With that viral Jaws-inspired bath bomb taking the internet by storm, it seems like the perfect time for us to announce that all four entries in the shark-centric film franchise are now streaming on Peacock.

Nearly half a century after it birthed the concept of the modern summer blockbuster, Steven Spielberg's maritime thriller about a seaside hamlet terrorized by an apex predator of the deep still has the power to make us skittish about a day trip to the beach.

Jaws (1975), Jaws 2 (1978), Jaws 3-D (1983), and Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Had history taken a different route, however, the now-celebrated storyteller may have seen his Hollywood career fizzle out before it even began. The challenge of shooting on open water forced the production to adopt a more Hitchcockian approach with the animatronic shark (lovingly nicknamed "Bruce" by the crew), which continuously broke down amidst the harrowing shoot.

"I was naive about the ocean, basically. I was pretty naive about mother nature and the hubris of a filmmaker who thinks he can conquer the elements was foolhardy, but I was too young to know I was being foolhardy when I demanded that we shoot the film in the Atlantic Ocean and not in a North Hollywood tank," Spielberg admitted to Ain’t It Cool News in 2011 (via Entertainment Weekly).

Instead of giving us all shark, all the time, Spielberg & co. opted for a more suspenseful intimation of something large and deadly lurking just below the waves. That necessity of having to limit the beast's screen-time paid off big at the box office; Jaws became the highest-grossing movie of all time until a little project called Star Wars rolled around two summers later.

As you may or may not know, Universal Pictures produced a total of three follow-ups — Jaws 2 (1978), Jaws 3-D (1983), and Jaws: The Revenge (1987) — each one more bonkers than the last. Spielberg declined to be a part of them, which, according to Movies Go Fourth author David Edlitz, explains why the filmmaker "retained tighter creative control on the sequels to his Jaws-with-dinosaurs film Jurassic Park" several decades later.

During that aforementioned chat with Ain’t It Cool News, the director admitted that he would have been more than happy to helm the sequel if the first shoot hadn't been so unbelievably miserable.

"I would have absolutely jumped at the chance to own the sequel because I knew that when I was walking away from the sequel, I was walking away from a huge piece of my life that I helped to create, but it wasn’t a hard decision to walk away from it."

