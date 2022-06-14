Amber Heard shoots down rumors she's being recast in ‘Aquaman’ sequel

Despite internet rumors, Heard will be the one playing Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Those of you milling around the internet lately might have seen the rumor that Warner Bros. was removing Amber Heard from the upcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

These rumors have been making the rounds since the Johnny Depp defamation trial against Heard began a few weeks ago, and came to a head today when a prominent gossip site reported the rumor as fact.

According to one of Variety’s sources, however, Heard has not been cut from the movie. And when Variety reached out to Heard’s representatives for comment, the trade got the following response: “The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane.”

While it looks like Heard will remain in the film, it has been confirmed that the studio at one point considered recasting her, although the reason cited was “lack of chemistry” rather than the defamation trial. Jason Momoa and director James Wan came to Heard’s defense, however, and she will be in the Aquaman sequel.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom finished shooting about six months ago and is now in the throes of post-production. We still don’t know much about the plot, but Wan has said that the campy 1960s horror movie Planet of the Vampires — a movie about incorporeal aliens taking over the minds of humans who crash-landed on their planet — was a major influence. Wan has also teased that the underwater “Black City” of DC Comics, Necrus, may be a foundational part of the film as well.

Time will tell how all these elements play out — as of now, the film is expected to come out on March 17, 2023

