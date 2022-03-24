New trailer for Michael Bay's high-octane action flick 'Ambulance' is a city-spanning thrill ride

The new trailer for Ambulance (Michael Bay's latest contribution to the high-octane action genre) is all about contrast. Explosions and head-on collisions — which are par for the course in Mr. Bay's body of work — take on a dissonant, soothing quality as a pair of on-the-run bank robbers listen to "Sailing" by Christopher Cross.

That's one way to lower your blood pressure...

Those criminals with excellent taste in music are decorated veteran Will Sharp (Candyman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his adopted brother, Danny (Spider-Man: Far From Home's Jake Gyllenhaal). When a desperate Will begins to struggle with mounting medical bills for his wife's cancer treatments, he decides to do the unthinkable: pull off a bank heist with Danny, who has a history of getting into all kinds of trouble. Of course, things do not go according to plan and the felonious duo end up hijacking an ambulance as their getaway vehicle. The only problem? The ambulance just so happens to have an injured cop and EMT (Godzilla vs. Kong's Eliza González) on board.

Not only do the robbers have to contend with an adrenaline-pumping car chase across Los Angeles, they also need to keep their hostage police officer, who has sustained a pretty serious gunshot wound, from crossing over to the other side. About the only positive is that Will has experience in combat triage from his time in the military.

Check out the new trailer below:

"I always like pushing the limit with action and I try to do new stuff that hasn't been done before," Bay remarked at the Berlin premiere. "We did some amazing drone work on this [with] new types of drones that are really fast. [We used] new kinds of camera systems. But it's still like an old-fashioned '90s action movie because it's all real stunts and shot very fast. It's kind of that guerrilla-style, so it feels authentic and the actors did a fantastic job. You never know how a movie's gonna come out and this one's a fun one."

A remake of the 2005 Danish film of the same name by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen, Ambulance was produced by Bay Bradley J. Fischer (Shutter Island), James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery), William Sherak (Scream), and Ian Bryce (the Transformers franchise). Chris Fedak (Prodigal Son, Chuck) penned the screenplay.

Here's a little fun fact about production: the entire project was shot in just 38 days. "Luckily, I'm a very fast shooter ... I operate [the] camera and I'm right there with the actors," Bay added on the red carpet. "I don't have a director's chair, I don't have a trailer, I'm there on the set and we move fast. It keeps the energy up on the set and it was good for this movie because it's such an intense movie."

Ambulance crashes into theaters everywhere Friday, April 8.

Photo: Universal Studios

Universal Pictures & SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal