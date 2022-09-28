AMC bites on second season of 'Interview With the Vampire' ahead of series premiere

AMC is officially going all in on the Anne Rice Universe. The network announced Wednesday that it has handed down an early Season 2 renewal for Interview With the Vampire ahead of the show's small screen premiere this weekend.

Based on Rice's classic novel of the same name (the first entry in the author's Vampire Chronicles saga), the fantasy project hails from executive producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad) and showrunner/executive producer Rolin Jones (Perry Mason). Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) lead the cast as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, respectively. Bailey Bass (Claudia) and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) also star.

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous. They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s Interview in a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud. From the set build, to production design, costumes and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast delivers powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work.”

RELATED: AMC's Anne Rice universe? 'Mayfair Witches' and 'Interview with a Vampire' tangentially connected

“The opportunity to revisit the passionate and shocking world of Louis, Lestat and Claudia is irresistible," added Johnson. "We will happily walk through the doorway that AMC has so kindly opened for us and deliver a Season 2 that takes full advantage of the wonders bestowed upon us by Anne Rice.”

Jones concluded: “The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books. All praises be to our fearless network, we shall endeavor not to screw it up."

AMC — which acquired the television rights to Rice's full literary works back in 2020 — is also in production on a Mayfair Witches series that is scheduled to debut in early 2023. Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin have already been cast. Johnson is an executive producer with Jeff Freilich, showrunner Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex), writer Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), and director Michael Uppendahl.

Interview With the Vampire premieres on AMC and AMC+ this coming Sunday — Oct. 2 — at 10 p.m. ET. Season 1 will consist of eight episodes. Each one will be followed by a postmortem podcast hosted by comedian/writer Naomi Ekperigin.

Looking for more bloodsucking fun in the meantime? Vampire Academy is now streaming on Peacock!