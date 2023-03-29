That's high praise! Andy Samberg tells Seth Meyers he based 'Digman!' voice on Nicolas Cage

A little over a decade after he parted ways with Saturday Night Live, Andy Samberg continues to use his spot-on Nicolas Cage impression (featured in Weekend Update segment known as "Get in the Cage") in order to mine priceless comedy gold.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday evening, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor/producer discussed his new animated series on Comedy Central, Digman!, which takes place in a reality where archaeologists are the biggest celebrities on the planet. In addition to co-creating and show-running the project alongside Neil Campbell (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Samberg also voices the main character of Rip Digman, a washed-up artifact tracker who decides to get back into the adventuring game.

"I would say it was birthed from my Nic Cage impression," Samberg replied when asked about the inspiration behind the gruff voice he employed for Rip. "And now, it's become its own entire world, which is fun."

Check out both segments of Seth Meyers' interview with Andy Samberg:

The voice cast for Digman! also includes the talents of Tim Robinson, Dale Soules, Guz Khan, Melissa Fumero, Tim Meadows, Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, Paul Rust, Jason Schwartzman, Carl Tart, Joe Lo Truglio, and Edgar Wright.

"It's at treat and a delight, and I hope literally every person on Earth watches it," Samberg said of the show, new episodes of which premiere on Comedy Central every Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Fans of Nic Cage will get to see the actor's take on the most famous vampire of all time — Count Dracula — when Renfield opens in theaters April 14. Directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War), the Universal Pictures release co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, James Moses, and Adrian Martinez. You can pick up tickets right now on Fandango.

New episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers air at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC. Missed Andy Samberg's appearance? Not to worry, the entire season is now streaming on Peacock, along with Samberg's full tenure on SNL.