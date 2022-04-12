Anthony Mackie ready to start 'driving cars & blowing stuff up' in Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' series

The road is about to become a much more dangerous place. Star Anthony Mackie says Peacock's upcoming Twisted Metal series is set to start shooting (literally and figuratively) sooner than fans might've thought.

Speaking with Extra TV on the red carpet of this year's CMT Awards this week, star and executive producer Anthony Mackie (aka the Captain America) revealed cameras are scheduled to begin rolling "in a few weeks" on the buzzed-about video game adaptation. To prepare for his role as John Doe (a fast-driving and quick-witted milkman looking for a true sense of belonging in the post-apocalyptic landscape of vehicular mayhem), the actor revealed his strict diet of "a lot of vegetables and chicken breast."

Inspired by the best-selling video franchise devoted to all-out vehicular mayhem, the half-hour live-action sci-fi comedy is based on an original idea from Zombieland and Deadpool co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The duo will executive producer alongside Mackie; Will Arnett and Marc Forman of Electric Avenue; Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment; Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; Hermen Hulst (head of PlayStation Studios); and Michael Jonathan Smith (the Cobra Kai vet is also on board as showrunner). Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) are co-producers.

"If you remember the video game, it’s just us driving cars and blowing stuff up and trying to make it to New San Francisco … I’m excited!" added Mackie, who currently holds the mantle of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Indeed, a fourth Captain America movie (set to follow the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+) is currently in development from writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

“Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years, but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!” Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in February. “This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

“Twisted Metal is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises," added Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions. "We are thrilled to have such an amazing creative team and partners working together who have such passion for this iconic property. We can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned for them."

Twisted Metal is in development at Peacock. No word yet on a release date.