‘For All Mankind’ is go for launch on an all-new 4th season at Apple TV+

Looks like the space race is only getting started. Apple TV+ has just cleared the launch pad for a new fourth season for Ronald D. Moore’s sci-fi saga For All Mankind, the Golden Globe-nominated series that reimagines NASA’s early push skyward as a never-ending game of leapfrog to outpace the Soviets.

Apple TV+ revealed the news today as part of For All Mankind’s first-ever San Diego Comic-Con panel, along with word that work on the series won’t stay grounded for long: Season 4 production, the streamer teased, is set to get underway beginning in August.

An executive producer as well as chief creative mind on the ambitious space drama, Moore was joined at SDCC by members of the series’ ensemble cast, including stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt, and Edi Gathegi. Fellow EPs Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Maril Davis also boarded the panel to ponder where the show will head next after Season 3's Mars race reaches its climactic touchdown.

The early Season 4 green light marks a big vote of confidence in the critically adored series, which still has a third-season episode yet to air in its Martian-themed, 1990s campaign to set up shop on the Red Planet. The ambitious push to set foot on Mars so early in NASA’s timeline might even give Elon Musk a serious case of space envy — though fans who've been following along can attest that it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

“Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion,” the streamer teased ahead of the July 29 Season 3 finale. Sex, drugs, and sketchy political alliances all have been tugging at the Mars mission’s human foundations throughout the current season, even as the astronauts reach the surface and try (unsuccessfully) not to tip off a seismic disaster with the water-mining gear meant to sustain a Martian outpost.

That’s a long way of saying that space cliffhangers are just par for the course, even as the series intrepidly ventures farther into the solar system than humanity’s ever dared. Catch all three seasons of For All Mankind at Apple TV+, while the crew drills down to find a whole planet's worth of new surprises as work on Season 4 takes flight.

