Exclusive: 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' has fun with cloning in first look clip from new film

Ready to pull back up to the drive-thru for some more Aqua Teen Hunger Force content? SYFY WIRE has you covered with an exclusive clip from the second film adaptation of one of the longest running animated series on Adult Swim. On sale next week, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm reunites our favorite, sentient fast food items — Frylock (Carey Means), Master Shake (Dana Snyder), and Meatwad (ATHF co-creator Dave Willis) — and human Carl (also voiced by Willis) as they take on Neil, a tech mogul and corporate overlord of the not-so-subtly named Amazin. The small-statured antagonist is voiced by Guardians of the Galaxy and The Tick alum, Peter Serafinowicz.

"We have no idea who he is. Oh wait, that Peter? Yes, Mr. Serafinowicz has been bugging us for the last five years to put in something, anything," Willis and fellow co-creator Matt Maiellaro, who directed the feature, told SYFY WIRE over email. "So we told him we would put him in Aqua Teen if he agreed to leave us alone. But he still hasn’t stopped calling us. It’s a legal matter now, so no comment."

Our sneak peek clip involves an exchange between Frylock and Neil — the latter of whom wants to be taller. Frylock suggests that the CEO clone himself "and splice the DNA with a taller protein." The only problem is that the experimental process is highly unstable.

Check it out below:

So does Frylock get the "sequencing right" and successfully clone the unpredictable Amazin founder with a Napoleon complex?

"Yes, spoiler alert: he does," teased the co-creators. "Really early, like in the first four minutes. The remaining 70 minutes are mostly filler and extended ads for our future projects that you will be unable to skip. The disc is made of a easily-meltable polymer designed to seal your player shut, thus never ejecting. In fact, it may cause a fire. Aqua Teen will be the last DVD you ever watch."

Paul Walter Hauser (Cruella), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Robert Smigel (Bob’s Burgers) and Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) round out the principal voice cast.

Produced by Williams Street Productions, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm arrives on Digital, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD next Tuesday — Nov. 8. Fans can expect a number of bonus features — including deleted scenes, a commentary track, a music video, a behind-the-scenes look at production, and an alternate cut of the movie. The film will debut on HBO Max and Adult Swim sometime next year.

