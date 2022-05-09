Take the plunge with first teaser trailer for James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel 'The Way of Water'

Officially titled The Way of Water, the sequel takes place over a decade after the first movie.

It's time for audiences to return to the lush jungle planet of Pandora with the very first stunning teaser trailer for James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar. Finally opening in theaters this holiday season, the second chapter in the epic sci-fi saga is officially subtitled The Way of Water. This aquatic monicker refers to the fact that most of the action takes place on or near the crystal-clear waters off the coast of Pandora, where we'll get to meet another tribe of Na'vi and a menagerie of maritime beasts.

Sam Worthington (The Debt) and Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy) return to headline the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie of all time as Jake Sully and Neytiri, who — along with their children — have become the leaders of the Omaticaya clan. While originally disabled below the waist, Jake was able to magically transfer his consciousness into the body of a Na'vi avatar.

Taking place more than a decade after the original film, the sequel "begins to tell the story of the Sully family ... the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," reads the official synopsis provided by Disney (releasing the movie under its 20th Century Studios banner).

Other returning actors from the first film include: Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), Sigourney Weaver (Dr. Grace Augustine), CCH Pounder (Mo'at), Joel David Moore (Dr. Norm Spellman), and Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge). Despite the fact that Weaver's character died during the events of the last film, odds are good she's resurrected via the same Hometree magic that allowed Jake to swap bodies.

The upcoming blockbuster will seriously up the ante with a slew of fresh, A-list cast members, including the likes of Kate Winslet (collaborating with Cameron for the first time since Titanic), Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Cliff Curtis (The Meg), and Edie Falco (The Sopranos).

The trailer above — which was first shown at CinemaCon last month — made its public debut alongside theatrical screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this past weekend.

Avatar: The Way of Water swoops into theaters everywhere Friday, Dec. 16. The first movie will be re-released into theaters on Sep. 23 in an effort to reacquaint audiences with the universe, while bringing in new fans at the same time. Four Avatar sequels are planned in total.

"If Avatar 2 does well and if we finish 3 and 3 does well, we go on to 4, but it’s all written out," Cameron said during a 2021 press junket attended by SYFY WIRE. "The way I imagine it is I’ve got this series of novels that we’ve bought. We have the IP and we can continue to make movies from them ... I’ve got some of the world’s best design artists working with me, the best creature designers, and I just love to see what they create when I create a provocation by giving them sometimes a sentence or a paragraph and see what they come back with. It’s a great process."

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) Poster Photo: 20TH Century Studios

