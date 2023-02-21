Original 'Back to the Future' trilogy stars reunite almost 40 years after original film

The four main stars of the Back to the Future trilogy got back together almost 40 years later.

The four original stars of the Back to the Future trilogy staged a heartwarming reunion over the weekend during a convention appearance, marking a rare chance for fans to see the entire quartet together nearly 40 years after the first film in the series was released.

Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly; Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown; Lea Thompson, who played Lorraine Baines-McFly; and Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen, were all on hand at Fan Expo Portland this past weekend for fan meet and greets, photo ops, and of course, plenty of sweet moments between the four of them. The stars also celebrated the occasion by sharing photos of their reunion on social media, reminding fans how rare it is these days to see Fox, Lloyd, Thompson and Wilson in the same place at the same time in a public appearance.

"Wow honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family," Thompson wrote on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of fun with her co-stars, as well as photos of reunions with the cast of Star Trek: Picard after her guest-starring appearance on the series. You can check all those photos and videos out below:

Fox posted a brief, warm note about the reunions on his Instagram Stories over the weekend, while Wilson shared a photo of the foursome with the caption, "Okay, so this happened." Meanwhile, Lloyd offered a typical Doc Brown quip: "Found the flux capacitor. Brought us all back to 2023 just in time for @fanexpoportland."

The reunion is the latest in a string of reunions for the Back to the Future cast, including a very high-profile panel at New York Comic Con last year that saw Fox and Lloyd reminisce about their time making the three films, all directed by Robert Zemeckis. It's not the first time the quartet of stars has appeared together since the film — they staged other reunions at conventions in the pre-pandemic days — but it's the first time in quite a while that we've seen all four at a major event like this. Here's hoping, as Back to the Future approaches its 40th anniversary (well beyond the "future" Marty traveled to in Part II), we'll see a few more.

