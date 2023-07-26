Back to the Future Stars Turn Out for Broadway Musical Celebration

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and more came out to celebrate the Back to the Future musical.

The cast of Back to the Future has remained close in the years since the original trilogy of sci-fi comedies ended, showing up together at conventions and reunions at various points over the last 30 years. They're used to getting together for discussions about their time making the movie, but it's not every day they all gather to watch other people play them in a new version of the story.

As People reports, Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and more all showed up Tuesday night for a gala celebrating the impending Broadway run of Back to the Future: The Musical, which is already running in previews ahead of a full-blown opening next week. Fox, Lloyd, and Thompson walked the red carpet for the event, posing for photos and even getting some close encounters with new versions of Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

(L-R) Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes, and Roger Bart attend the "Back To The Future: The Musical" Gala Performance at Winter Garden Theatre on July 25, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

But the Big Three stars of the original film weren't the only ones in attendance. Director Robert Zemeckis, who's a producer on the musical, also showed up, as did co-writer Bob Gale, who wrote the book for the new stage adaptation. Executive producer Steven Spielberg was also there, as was "The Power of Love" writer and performer Huey Lewis, and film co-stars Don Fullilove (Goldie Wilson), Harry Waters Jr. (Marvin Berry), Marc McClure (Dave McFly) and James Tolkan (Mr. Strickland).

After the red carpet, everyone settled in to watch the show itself, taking in how exactly the Back to the Future story has made it to the stage. Following the show, Gale stepped up to give shout-outs to all the original stars in the house, and Fox in particular got a standing ovation. Then came the afterparty, which featured an auction benefitting Fox's charitable foundation, which raises money for Parkinson's research.

After a successful run in London's West End that earned plenty of acclaim, Back to the Future: The Musical is ready to take over Broadway. Tickets are on sale now.

You can grab the film that kicked it all off, Back to the Future (along with sequels Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III), now on the digital or disc-based platform of your choice.