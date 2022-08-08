Peacock's toilet seat comedy-thriller 'Based on a True Story' taps Kaley Cuoco for lead role

Kaley Cuoco arrives for The Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of HBO Max Original Series "The Flight Attendant" held at Pacific Design Center on April 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Kaley Cuoco arrives for The Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of HBO Max Original Series "The Flight Attendant" held at Pacific Design Center on April 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco is swapping clones for slow-closing toilet seats. Yes, really. The Emmy-nominated star of television hits like The Big Bang Theory, The Flight Attendant, and all those "Priceline Negotiator" commercials has officially boarded Peacock's Based on a True Story in the lead role, the streaming platform confirmed Monday. The actress shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, writing: "Couldn’t be more excited or grateful. Thanks to my epic team and everyone involved who made this happen."

Details on the dark comedic thriller series are being kept tightly under wraps, though it is confirmed that Cuoco will assume the role of "a married woman named Ava Bartlett," per the release. The project — which hails from executive producer Jason Bateman (Ozark) and writer/showrunner Craig Rosenberg (The Boys) — is purportedly based on a gonzo true crime story involving a plumber, a former tennis star, America's fanatical appetite for tales of the macabre, and the slow-close toilet seat. Again, we're not joking.

Rosenberg serves as an executive producer alongside Michael Costigan (The Outsider) of Bateman's Aggregate Films. Roxie Rodriguez (also of Aggregate) is a co-executive producer, with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, co-producing.

“Inspired by real events, Based on a True Story explores America’s obsession with true-crime and serial killers,” Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said when the show was first announced this past spring. “Along with our colleagues at UCP, we’re thrilled Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Roxie Rodriguez have partnered with Peacock for what is sure to be a wild ride filled with unexpected twists and turns and lots of humor."

"There are some true stories that are stranger than fiction as is the case for the events that inspire this show," added Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. "It is a twisted, thrilling and incredibly funny series that combines the comic and suspense talents of the dream team of Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Roxie Rodriguez to create the perfect show for Peacock."

Cuoco is currently filming Role Play, which tells the story of a husband-wife duo whose marriage starts to unravel when dark secrets are brought to light. David Oyelowo (The Water Man), Bill Nighy (Detective Pikachu), and Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman) co-star. Thomas Vincent (Bodyguard) directs from a screenplay penned by Invasion scribes, Seth Owen and Andrew Baldwin.

Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for Based on a True Story.

In the meantime, check out Crack the Case: America's Obsession With True Crime, now streaming on Peacock!