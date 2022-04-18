Benedict Cumberbatch to host 'SNL' over 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' opening weekend

Marvel's Master of the Mystic Arts is portaling over to 30 Rockefeller Plaza next month. Saturday Night Live confirmed on Twitter that actor Benedict Cumberbatch will serve as host for NBC's long-running sketch comedy program for the second time Saturday, May 7.

For all you MCU nerds out there, that's the same weekend that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters around the world. Cumberbatch's first-time hosting occurred in early November of 2016, around the opening of Strange's origin movie. Arcade Fire, whose new album We is also scheduled to drop that same weekend, will stop by as the episode's musical guest.

The band has appeared on SNL a total of five times since 2007.

Benedict!

Arcade Fire! pic.twitter.com/o4bmfrBxaX — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 17, 2022

Written by Michael Waldron (head writer and EP on the Loki series) and directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man), Multiverse of Madness picks up in the wake of No Way Home. Facing some serious backlash for nearly tearing reality asunder, Strange must join forces with Wong (Benedict Wong), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to save the multiverse.

“It’s a big, big movie,” Cumberbatch — who recently nabbed his second Oscar nod for Netflix's The Power of the Dog — teased last month. “It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.”

He later continued: “There’s a lot of reckoning. And a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become ... There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters There are some very unexpected conclusions."

Hopping on a Zoom call with SYFY WIRE last summer, Waldron characterized the project as "a thrill ride with heart like you’d expect from a Sam Raimi superhero movie." Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson, and Jamie Christopher executive produced the hotly-anticipated sequel. Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige is a producer.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer), and Michael Stuhlbarg (Dr. Nicodemus West) co-star.

Cumberbatch's episode of Saturday Night Live airs Saturday, May 7 on NBC, and streams the next day on Peacock.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits the big screen Friday, May 6.