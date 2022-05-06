Benedict Wong on fans hoping for an MCU 'Wong' spinoff: 'We have to give them what they want'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a big place full of lots of supporting characters, and some of those characters manage to find a way to rise up above the rest. Benedict Wong's work as Doctor Strange's fellow sorcerer and friend, Wong, has definitely made the character one of those fan-favorite supporting heroes over the last six years.

Ever since his debut in Doctor Strange in 2016, Wong's been a beloved MCU figure, noted for his sense of humor, his reliability in a fight, and his occasional dismissiveness of regular old superhero matters, like the time he split in the middle of Infinity War to go guard the Sanctum Sanctorum rather than deal with Thanos. Now, Wong is back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and while not everyone has seen how he factors into that story just yet, Wong superfans already want more.

Wong himself was on The Tonight Show Thursday to promote the new film, which features the return of Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) for a multiversal new adventure, and along the way host Jimmy Fallon asked him about the number of fans who've called for him to get his own spinoff series on Disney+.

Wong, addressing the fans he's lovingly dubbed "The Wongtourage," had a very simple response: "We have to give them what they want."

In the video below, beginning at about the 4:45 mark, you can hear Wong discussing the potential spinoff, and whipping The Tonight Show crowd into a frenzy as he does. So, Kevin Feige, if you're listening, The Wongtourage is ready to get loud.

As for where the story for a potential Wong spinoff could go, Wong pointed out that there's an entire five-year gap during which his character became the Sorcerer Supreme, and continued his work "training students" at Kamar-Taj. He also, according to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, started spending time at some point in some underground fighting circles, and that feels like a spinoff idea all by itself.

Earlier in the same interview, Wong also shed some light on how he got his MCU role in the first place, which feels like a combination of luck and willing the moment into existence. Back when he was working on The Martian, Wong first heard about the Doctor Strange film through his friend and co-star, Chiwetel Ejiofor. When he learned that Wong was a character in the film, he joked that he was going to create a petition cleverly dubbed "Wong for Wong" to get himself attached to the new MCU release. The petition never actually happened, but somehow Wong willed the moment into existence anyway. A few months later, he got an email out of nowhere asking him to audition for the role. When he got the part, he texted Ejiofor to let him know he had something big in the works.

I text my friend Chiwetel, “I think I’m going to have to borrow your lawyer.” He replied back, “Wong for Wong?” And I replied, “Wong is Wong.”

And indeed, Wong should continue to be Wong for quite some time to come, so maybe he'll be able to manifest that spinoff along the way.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.

Multiverse of Madness promises to be Marvel's first proper horror movie. Other upcoming horror films include Firestarter in theaters and streaming on Peacock on May 13, The Black Phone in theaters on June 24 and Jordan Peele's NOPE in theaters July 22.