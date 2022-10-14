‘Black Adam’ post-credit scene has seemingly leaked…but The Rock doesn’t seem to mind

A week before the movie hits theaters, Dwayne Johnson is chatting it up about what the tease might mean.

There’s probably no way to talk about this without sticking a big, giant spoiler warning right up front: With a week to go before Black Adam arrives in theaters, a post-credit scene from the film is already making its leaky, pre-release rounds across the internet — and it seems to reveal a seismically huge comeback for a long-absent DC movie hero.

That’s a fancy way of saying you probably shouldn’t read any further if you don’t want to sniff at the surprises that DC and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appear to be cooking up. But for those who just can’t wait until Johnson finally brings his hugely anticipated Shazam! spinoff straight to the big screen on Oct. 21, we’re about to venture into serious potential spoiler territory.

**SPOILER WARNING! This article discusses possible spoilers for 'Black Adam.' Once you keep reading, there’s no turning back the clock!**

Still here? We totally get it. After all, Black Adam has been a passion project for Johnson, who’s spent years (and dodged a pandemic) trying to get the movie made. Now that the fateful day is almost here, sneaky footage from advance screenings has found its way onto social media, and the movie’s post-credit scene appears to feature one whopper of a record-scratch: The walk-on return of Henry Cavill as Superman.

We know, we know: Cavill’s possible reemergence as the Man of Steel hasn’t been much of a secret the past few weeks, especially after one blogger heightened viewers’ hopes on a recent installment of the Marvelvision podcast, teasing an unconfirmed rumor that Johnson has been adamant about DC keeping Cavill in its future movie plans. But Johnson himself now appears to be chatting up that very possibility, which of course tends to lend added weight to months of pent-up expectations.

Asked specifically by Entertainment Tonight about Superman’s rumored Black Adam appearance, as well as the potential for a Cavill-led sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel, Johnson hinted that a fleshed-out Justice Society of America (JSA) movie roster has been a long time in the making — capped with a tantalizingly terse taunt for Superman himself: “Welcome home.”

“I can tell you that the whole goal and initiative of Black Adam was to build out the DC universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA,” said Johnson, teasing “five new superhero characters in one movie.”

“We have established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet, but the fans have been so passionate about — as we have been — ‘Where is the most unstoppable…force in the universe? Where is he?’” added Johnson. “…We’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home.”

That’s nowhere close to confirming that Cavill might star in a Man of Steel 2 movie, though Johnson’s obvious excitement feels like the complete opposite of a buzz-killing stab at silencing the rumor mill. In any case, if Cavill’s Black Adam appearance ends up being as legit as the leaked footage makes it seem, it likely won’t be long after the movie’s debut next weekend before DC and Warner Bros. have something official to say about the studio's larger big-screen plans for Superman.

Early screening reactions from Black Adam suggest there’s plenty to get hyped about regardless of any big post-credit reveals. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Johnson alongside Djimon Hounsou (Shazam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Sarah Shahi (Isis), Marwan Kenzari (Sabbac), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), and Viola Davis (reprising her recurring DC role as Amanda Waller), Black Adam bolts into theaters nationwide starting Oct. 21.

