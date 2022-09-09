New ‘Black Adam’ trailer assembles the Justice Society as the Big Bad is possibly revealed

SYFY WIRE also attended a Q&A session with some of the cast to talk about their experience on the film.

Black Adam isn’t messing around, and neither is the latest trailer for the DC film starring Dwayne Johnson in the titular role. The new clip is only a couple of minutes long, but includes some footage we haven’t seen yet, especially of the Justice Society of America, and also features a brief glimpse of the potential Big Bad of the movie.

Black Adam doesn’t have time for your weak magic! Where the first trailer teed up the fact that Black Adam isn't your typical hero, the second trailer shows the Justice Society of America is getting together (under orders from Amanda Waller, perhaps?) to bring Black Adam down. Speaking of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, this is the first publicly released footage of her in the film (those in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con saw her in an extended clip that wasn’t released). While she’s only on-screen for a few seconds, it does seem like she’s telling the JSA to bring Black Adam down.

The trailer also gives us more glimpses of those JSA members ​​ — Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) — and their superpowered abilities in action. In a Q&A session attended by SYFY WIRE this week, Hodge and Swindell shared how they prepared for their characters’ superpowered moves.

“It can’t just be a narrow perspective on how he moves and how he fights,” Hodge said about his character, Hawkman, who he described as “a one-man army.”

“This man has been through so much, he’s picked up a few different things … we spent most of our time creating a style for Hawkman to take from here, and then — if we’re blessed to do more — be able to build on top of that and elevate it and make something that you haven’t seen in a film yet.”

To give the character Cyclone her own unique style, Swindell worked closely with director Jaume Collet-Serra. “Jaume approached me and said that he had an idea for this character and the way that she moves, and that he wanted it to be very dance-like,” she shared.

Swindell added that she turned to her time in theater school to bring broad and open movements to her character. As she described her process, Hodge chimed in to share that the scene where Cyclone reveals her powers really made him hyped up for the film. He couldn’t go into details, of course, but did tease that “you’ll get what I mean when you see the movie.”

Last but not least, there’s also a quick shot of a devil-like individual with a pentagram on his personage. We don’t have official confirmation, but this is very likely the demonic being, Sabbac.

In the comics, Sabbac was primarily an enemy of Captain Marvel (aka Shazam!), though Black Adam and Shazam! joined forces and fought him together in one run. The presence of Sabbac in the upcoming Black Adam movie also hints that there might be some crossover with the upcoming Shazam! film starring Zachary Levi.

So will we see Shazam! in Black Adam? Or any other DC characters for that matter? We’ll find out when Black Adam blasts its way into theaters on Friday, Oct. 21. We have some cool character posters below as well, to get us excited about the JSA, Black Adam, and all the rest.

