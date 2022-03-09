DC superhero shuffle: WB delays 'Black Adam,' 'Super-Pets,' 'The Flash,' 'Aquaman 2' & more

Two high-profile DC film projects starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have just been kicked down the Warner Bros. release calendar. In a pre-recorded message from Hawaii, Johnson announced that both League of Super-Pets and Black Adam will come out a little later than expected. Black Adam, for example, is vacating its original date of July 29 for a big screen bow on Oct. 21. Super-Pets, meanwhile, will bound out of its May 20 release for that now-empty late July slot.

"I am planting two flags right here, right now," Johnson — who is producing and starring in both movies — states in the video posted to his Instagram page. "I wanted you guys to hear it directly from me first." He later closed out with: "I cannot wait for you to see these movies ... The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. I love you guys. Enjoy the movies!"

The actor/producer didn't provide a specific reason for the date changes, but Black Adam's newly-announced fall debut does open up a can of worms with regards to director Andy Muschietti's The Flash, which was slated to speed into theaters Nov. 4. Given that Adam (helmed by Jungle Cruise filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra) will now play between the Halloween and Christmas seasons, the studio has decided to delay Flash to June 23, 2023. This is yet another crushing blow to the long-beleaguered project fronted by Ezra Miller, but since it is primed to be the DCEU's Multiverse of Madness, the decision makes a lot of sense so as not to compete with Black Adam.

In addition, James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will swim out of its initial December 2022 slot and over to March 17, 2023.

Here's the good news, though: David F. Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been moved up a full six months from June 2023 to Dec. 16 of this year. This actually makes sense when you remember that the origins of Black Adam and Shazam are closely related in the original comics. In fact, it wouldn't surprise us if both movies ended up being narratively connected (Teth-Adam was supposed to make an appearance in the first Shazam!, but the idea was ultimately scrapped).

Non-DC titles like The Meg 2: The Trench (directed by Ben Wheatley) and Wonka (directed by Paul King) have landed on Aug. 4, 2023 and Dec. 15, 2023 respectively.