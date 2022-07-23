A nation mourns, and Namor arrives in first teaser trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

When the world suddenly and sadly lost Black Panther star and Oscar-nominated actor Chadwick Boseman in the summer of 2020, his collaborators in the MCU promised to carry on his legacy with a new story set in the nation of Wakanda. Now, at last, we have our first look at what they've been working on.

Near the end of Marvel's Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night, writer/director Ryan Coogler and producer Kevin Feige debuted the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the next chapter in the saga of the legendary Marvel Comics African nation. And, as expected, it's an emotional ride.

Described by star Letitia Wright (Shuri) as a means to honor her cinematic "big bro," and by everyone in the Black Panther cast who was on hand in Hall H as an emotional return, Wakanda Forever picks up in the wake of losing T'Challa (Boseman). His mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) has assumed the duties of the monarch, and is mourning on the world stage as a new crisis emerges for Ramonda, Shuri, Dora Milaje leader Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), and MCU newcomer Riri Williams aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) to deal with.

Atlantis has finally risen in the Marvel Universe. That means the MCU debut of Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), and the arrival of Atlantean warriors riding whales, sporting a new look for their cinematic debut, and prepared to fight. As comic fans know, there's quite a lot of history when it comes to the nations of Wakanda and Atlantis clashing, and it seems Black Panther's second big screen saga will be digging deep into that lore.

Check out the teaser below: Maybe bring some tissues, and watch to the end for a little glimpse at the future of the Black Panther.

Has Shuri taken up her brother's mantle, in keeping with the comic book tradition of the Black Panther's succession? Is Nakia wearing it? Will the might of Wakanda be able to stand up to the might of Atlantis? We don't know, but we can't wait to find out.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in just a few months, on Nov. 11, 2022.

