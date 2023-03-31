BSG fan favorite Katee Sackhoff reveals her dream role - and she wants to face off against Batman

Ever since her debut as Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica, Katee Sackhoff has been a go-to favorite among genre fans through project after project. Whether she's making standalone films or contributing to some of our favorite franchises, she's been a mainstay for years, and thanks to The Mandalorian, she's even managed to play one of her signature characters, Bo-Katan Kryze, in both animation and live-action.

Now, she'd like to do the same with a DC Comics supervillain.

Speaking to ComicBook.com this week to promote an upcoming convention appearance, Sackhoff expressed enthusiasm when she was presented with an interesting connection: She voiced Poison Ivy in Batman: The Long Halloween, and her old Oculus collaborator Mike Flanagan has been rumored to be working on a film for DC Studios. Would those two elements combined entice her to try and make the live-action leap with Pamela Isley?

"I can't quite say that I would sell my firstborn, because she's quite special to me [laughs]. But I would like sh*t twice and die to play Poison Ivy... And to work with Mike Flanagan again," Sackhoff said. "He is such a genius and so collaborative. Working on Oculus was so much fun for me because he allowed me to talk about what I wanted to do with her [the character "Marie Russell] I love bringing physicality to the roles that I play and horror is no different...And he was so all in."

To be clear, right now this is a very hypothetical proposition stemming, in part, from Deadline's report earlier this week that Flanagan -- best-known for films like Doctor Sleep and series like The Haunting of Hill House -- has pitched a Clayface movie to DC. Flanagan later reacted to the report and called it "entirely speculative," but didn't rule out the possibility that he could contribute to DC in the future. And of course, Sackhoff doesn't have to be working with Flanagan in order to make her Poison Ivy return. It would just be a nice reunion.

At the moment, while Matt Reeves is at work on a second film in his The Batman universe, we really don't know when or if Poison Ivy will make her return to live-action. If that news materializes, though, you can bet there will be a vocal contingent of fans rooting for Sackhoff to take the role.

