Bupkis: Watch the SNL Sketch Where Pete Davidson and John Mulaney Allegedly 'Switched Souls'

We can't believe we're even asking this, but did John Mulaney and Pete Davidson really switch souls during an episode of Saturday Night Live in early 2019? Yes, we're being serious. Both comedians address the very strange — albeit "well-researched and footnoted" — internet theory in the seventh episode of Davidson's new half-hour comedy series, Bupkis (now streaming on Peacock).

"We do one [Weekend] Update feature together and then my life completely changes," says Mulaney (playing himself). "We hug at the end and that's when people say the souls switch. And your soul came into me and made me a degenerate drug addict."

"Yeah," agrees Davidson. "Everyone thinks we Freaky Friday'd."

"We Freaky Friday'd," echoes Mulaney.

The segment in question took place on the evening of Jan. 19, 2019 when The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan made her hosting debut on NBC's long-running sketch program. Mulaney and Davidson were welcomed onto Weekend Update by co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost to hilariously review Clint Eastwood's drug smuggling drama, The Mule.

Watch below (the fateful embrace occurs at 4:42) and see if you can come to any conclusions one way or the other:

Created by Davidson, Judah Miller (Crashing), and Dave Sirus (The King of Staten Island), Bupkis follows a semi-autobiographical version of Davidson "as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships," reads the official synopsis. Edie Falco (The Sopranos) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman) co-star as the comedian's mother and grandfather, respectively.

Besides Mulaney, other supporting players include La La Anthony, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlamagne Tha God, Charlie Day, Philip Ettinger, Brad Garrett, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Ray Romano, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Chase Sui Wonders.

Davidson and his fellow co-creators also serve as executive producers alongside Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David.

"For Pete, there's like no limits to what he's able to do in terms of performing, whether it be portraying an aspect of his actual self or portraying a character," Miller, who pulls double duty as showrunner, told MovieWeb. "But it really was the absurd and relentlessly escalating aspect of Pete's real life that drove us to want to develop this. We saw a lot of opportunity to mine comedy there, because when you are in Pete's orbit, you tend to find yourself in ridiculous situations."

The first season of Bupkis is now streaming on Peacock, alongside all 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live.