'Almost Famous' director Cameron Crowe wants to make a Marvel movie about 'X-Men' hero Dazzler

Cameron Crowe, celebrated writer-director of Jerry Maguire and Almost Famous, would like an opportunity to play in the X-Men sandbox. Recently sitting down with Rolling Stone, the filmmaker liked the idea of helming a movie centered around the pop star and mutant crime-fighter known as Dazzler. "Throw me a Dazzler movie!" he exclaimed when interviewer Brian Hiatt broached the subject. "Let’s do it." While Crowe wasn't familiar with the hero at the time of the interview, he did throw out the idea of casting Dua Lipa in the role.

"I’m feeling Dua Lipa for this," he added. "Tomorrow I’ll be like, 'Yeah, I’ve been thinking about Dua for Dazzler, you know, I’ve been thinking about this for a while.' And giving you no credit [laughs]. No, no, I think it’s cool. Doing a movie like that could be a blast. You can have character development and all that deep stuff and also have spectacle. You can do it. And it’s heading there, clearly."

RELATED: The 15 greatest X-Men movie action scenes, ranked

Created by Tom DeFalco, John Romita Jr., and Roger Stern in the early 1980s, Dazzler (aka Alison Blaire) can turn sound into light. "The louder the source, the more powerful the output," according to the character biography over at Marvel.com. She used this *ahem* dazzling ability to put on her own concerts and later utilized it in the battle against evil, blinding foes and projecting holograms.

In recent years, Dazzler was slated to be the subject of an animated series on Hulu alongside the character of Tigra. The project would have crossed over with three other shows — Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K., and Hit Monkey — in a special crossover event dubbed The Offenders. This idea was scrapped when Marvel Studios (led by Kevin Feige) assumed control of all film and television endeavors, leading to the ultimate cancelation of Tigra & Dazzler and Howard the Duck.

Disney (and by extension, Marvel Studios) acquired the screen rights to the X-Men — as well as Deadpool and the Fantastic Four — in March of 2019 when the company purchased the entertainment library of 20th Century Fox for an astonishing $71.3 billion. A reboot of the animated X-Men cartoon is currently in the works and scheduled to premiere on Disney+ next fall. Things are still hazy on the live-action side, though certain titles like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel have begun to lay the groundwork for introducing mutants to the MCU.

Looking for more sci-fi content? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock.