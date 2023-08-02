Cause of Death Revealed For Deep Rising and Age of Dinosaurs Star Treat Williams

An official cause of death has been revealed in the case of prolific actor Treat Williams, who passed away in June as the result of a vehicular collision that took place in Dorset, Vermont.

The star of over 130 projects between film and television — such as Everwood, The Simpsons, Blue Bloods, 127 Hours, and Age of Dinosaurs — was 71 when he tragically passed away at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York.

According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, Mr. Williams "died of severe trauma and blood loss" stemming from the crash. A citation was issued to 35-year-old Ryan Koss for gross negligence while operating a "Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Mr. Williams’ motorcycle." The actor was subsequently airlifted to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Koss, who was not harmed, met with troopers of his own volition Tuesday evening "at the Shaftsbury Barracks where he was processed on the charge and released," adds the release. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of Monday, Sep. 25 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

"It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident," Williams' family said in a statement to Rolling Stone upon the actor's death earlier this summer. "As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time,” his family said in a previous statement to Rolling Stone. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it."

“He was an actor’s actor," added Barry McPherson, Williams' representative of 15 years, to Us. "Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career."

He was also mourned on social media by the likes of Mark Hamill, Melissa Gilbert, John Travolta, Chris Pratt, Matt Bomer, Wendell Pierce, Jennifer Tilly, Shannon Watts, Kim Catrall, Malcolm McDowell, Michael McKean, Billy Baldwin, Donal Logue, James Woods, Don Winslow, David Simon, Tom Selleck, Richard Roeper, and many others.

Peacock is currently home to several of Williams' past performances — including Hollywood Ending (2002), What Happens in Vegas (2008), Howl (2010), A Little Bit of Heaven (2011), Age of Dinosaurs (2013), and Chesapeake Shores (2016-2022).