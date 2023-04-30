China’s Zhurong Mars rover is likely dead from lack of sunlight

A model of China's first Mars probe Tienwen 1 lander and Zhurong rover at the Zhejiang International Intelligent Transportation Industry Expo 2020 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. On April 24, 2021, at the opening ceremony of China Space Day 2021, the country's first rover was named "Zhu Rong." Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Sleeping Beauty is one of those stories that just sort of exists, having emerged through some poorly understood narrative magic without the benefit of a dedicated author.

The story works because it is universal, surviving and thriving across time and space, impacting people and robots alike. The story's latest victim is the Zhurong Mars rover – operated by the China National Space Agency – and its true love is nowhere in sight.

Like many spacecraft, Zhurong relies on solar radiation to charge its batteries and keep it rolling across the rust-colored alien landscape. In May 2022, the rover entered into a planned hibernation period to wait out the Martian winter and corresponding decrease in sunlight. The rover was meant to sleep through the dark months and reawaken when the Sun returned to kiss its face. So far, it hasn’t woken up.

China’s Zhurong Mars rover pictured next to its landing base. Image taken by a remote camera deployed from the rover. Photo: China National Space Administration

Zhurong landed on Mars in May 2021 and traveled nearly two kilometers over the next 358 days. Already, that was roughly four times the planned mission duration of just three months. Of course, scientists are always happy when their robots stick around longer than they’d planned. That was the hope for Zhurong on the other side of its hibernation, but it wasn’t meant to be. Images of the area, taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) between September 2022 and February 2023, confirm that the rover has not moved.

"We have not had any communication from the rover since it entered hibernation. We are monitoring it every day and believe it has not woken up because the sunlight has not yet reached the minimum level for power generation,” said Zhang Rongqiao, chief designer of China’s Mars exploration program, via Reuters.

What that actually means, and whether Zhurong will wake up, remains to be seen. It’s possible that a layer of dust built up over the rover while it slept, wrapping it in a blanket of Martian regolith and shielding it from the Sun. If that’s what happened, Zhurong may never wake up, having died of suffocation, buried alive while it slept.

Alternatively, it remains possible that Mars is experiencing a particularly hard winter and it’s taking Zhurong a little longer to knock the ice off than scientists expected. In order to wake up, the rover needs to warm to at least 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 Celsius).

Maybe Zhurong is dead, or maybe it’s just sleeping, waiting for the right warm kiss to wake it up.

