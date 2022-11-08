'Captain America' star and owner of America's ass Chris Evans dubbed 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People

Captain America and The Gray Man star Chris Evans just added another accomplishment to his storied Hollywood career with the mantle of People's "Sexiest Man Alive." It's an affirmation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran really is the proud owner of America's ass.

Very fitting, given how Paul Rudd nabbed the title last year, drawing both well-wishes and playful jabs from his fellow superheroes.

"My mom will be so happy," Evans said in response to the steamy accolade. "She's proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about." While the actor's mother doesn't have a problem touting her son's many professional triumphs — "I am not surprised at all," she told People — the actor himself remains a little sheepish. "This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about," he admitted with a laugh. "It feels like a weird form of humble bragging."

The news was announced Monday evening on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Dwayne Johnson (who was named "Sexiest Man Alive" back in 2016) congratulated Evans on the set of their holiday-themed blockbuster, Red One, which also stars J.K. Simmons and Bonnie Hunt. Johnson pretended to get annoyed when Evans referred to the Black Adam star as "a former 'Sexiest Man Alive,'" asserting that he holds the honor "in perpetuity" and will do so until his death. In other words, the hierarchy of sexiness has changed forever.

When prompted to deliver a message worthy of his new crown, Evans looked directly into the camera and urged audiences to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. There's nothing sexier than exercising one's rights as the citizen of a democratic republic.

Watch below:

Despite a packed production schedule, Evans has begun to set his mind toward settling down and starting a family. "That's absolutely something I want," he said, going on to add: "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true."

