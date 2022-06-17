Chris Evans says returning to MCU as Johnny Storm variant is ‘easier sell’ than returning as Cap

Captain America isn’t the first Marvel character that Chris Evans has played. Way back before the MCU was even a thing, he played the fiery Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) in 2005’s Fantastic Four film.

With Loki, What If…? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cracking open the multiverse, however, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that we could see Evans come back to the MCU as a Fantastic Four variant of the Human Torch.

While making the interview rounds promoting Pixar’s latest film, Lightyear, where he voices the titular “real-life” Space Ranger, Evans told MTV News that he was into the idea of re-entering the MCU as Johnny Storm.

"No, no one's ever come [from Marvel] to me about that,” he said. “I mean, I don't exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I'm old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren't they doing something now with Fantastic Four?"

Evans is right — Marvel is doing a Fantastic Four movie, which means that at some point, someone other than Evans will likely be cast in the MCU version of the role. (And who that person is will likely remain a mystery for awhile, given the project recently lost Jon Watts as its director.)

With the multiverse, however, there’s nothing that says whoever that Storm is doesn’t have a variant version where Evans’ Steve Rogers became the Human Torch.

“I mean, I guess all bets are off,” Evans said. “Look, I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap … Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don't want to disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn't really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So I loved that role and, you know, who knows."

Time will tell whether Evans ever comes back to the MCU as Johnny Storm or Cap. In the meantime, you can currently catch Lightyear, Evans’ latest film, in theaters.

