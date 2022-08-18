Chris Evans thought that risqué Captain America revelation in 'She-Hulk' was as funny as we all did

The reveal of Cap's sex life in the '40s also came with a hint of the MCU's first F-bomb.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law charted new — and rather titillating — Marvel territory in its premiere today with a risqué revelation about the wholesome and Star-Spangled Steve Rogers.

SPOILER WARNING! If you haven't seen the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, turn back now!**

According to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Peggy Carter was not the first woman to capture the affections of the hunky Captain America during the events of World War II. Falling for a mental trap laid by his crafty cousin, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), an inebriated Bruce lets slip that Steve was not a virgin before being frozen in ice for 70 years. In fact, he was apparently intimate with a woman during the USO tour in 1943. This piece of erotic information is quickly followed by a hint of the MCU's first-ever F-bomb. "CAPTAIN AMERICA F—!" Jennifer shouts before the screen cuts to black.

As expected, fans are losing their minds over this development, especially now that longtime Captain America actor, Chris Evans, subtly addressed the joke on social media. Posting on Twitter, Evans shared three laughing emojis and one zipped-lips emoji, presumably stating that his own are sealed when it comes to Steve's exploits in the bedroom.

Recently speaking on the subject with io9, She-Hulk head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao explained that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige not only approved the gag, but also provided the information of when and how Rogers turned in his V-card.

“Our philosophy was really just like, ‘Let’s do things until they tell us we can’t.’ Because if you start asking for permission too much, then you’re giving people a chance to say no," Gao, a veteran of Rick and Morty, explained. "So we really just started from a place of like, ‘What do we think is fun? What do we want to see? What are the conversations we’re having? What have we always wanted to see in the MCU?’ And there are some things, like Captain America’s virginity, that really surprised us that it kept going. Kevin was really into that joke and he actually was the one who volunteered the answer to that question. I couldn’t believe that we got to definitively settle that issue once and for all.”

The season premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop every Thursday.

