Chris Pine describes 'Dungeons & Dragons' movie as 'Game of Thrones' meets 'The Princess Bride'

Next March, Paramount Pictures will roll the many-sided die in the hopes of dealing some serious box office damage with a big screen reboot of Dungeons & Dragons. Little is known about the film (appropriately helmed by Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein) beyond an A-list cast featuring the likes of Chris Pine (Star Trek), Michelle Rodriguez (F9), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Hugh Grant (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.), and Sophia Lillis (I Am Not Okay with This).

Collider recently got a hold of Pine and mind-flayed him for some intel regarding D&D's return to theaters. The actor was able to avoid any spoiler-based hit points by teasing the project in the most general of terms, describing it as a bubbling creative stew influenced by the greatest fantasy and adventure touchstones found throughout pop culture.

Imagine throwing Inigo Montoya, Tyrion Lannister, The Knights Who Say "Ni!", and Chunk into a high-powered blender, and then turning that sucker on high. The resultant cinematic smoothie would be the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie.

"We had a hell of a fun time making it," Pine said. "There was a lot of laughs. The way that I've been describing it, it's like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it's somewhere in that ballpark. It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's '80s heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he's the ultimate party planner. I think it's going to be really good. I mean, who f***ing knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that's all you can ask for.”

Daley and Goldstein — who also wrote the screenplay — approached the material like a pair of Dungeon Masters, hoping to infuse the narrative with a number of storytelling hallmarks associated with the tabletop RPG. "We never wanted to spoof the genre of fantasy or take the piss out of it," Daley said in 2020. "But we did want to find another way into it that we hadn't necessarily seen before. Just the format of Dungeons & Dragons is so interesting and fun and all about critical thinking and thinking on your feet and figuring out ways to make things work after they fall flat. There's a lot of the spirit of that that we're trying to inject into the movie itself."

"We want it to be fun," added Goldstein. "It's not an out-and-out comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures."

Dungeons & Dragons is currently slated for a theatrical release on March 3, 2023.