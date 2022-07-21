Christopher Nolan returns with first fiery poster for explosive science thriller 'Oppenheimer'

One year from today, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer hits theaters, and to celebrate, Universal Pictures has dropped the first poster.

Like Dunkirk before it, Oppenheimer will examine a pivotal moment in human history tied to World War II, this time focusing on the legendary physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his work leading the development of what would become the first atomic bomb. The film will be Nolan's first released with Universal Pictures after nearly two decades working over at Warner Bros., and his first to feature longtime collaborator Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins, Inception) in the leading role.

Murphy will play Oppenheimer himself, and he'll be surrounding by a massive and impressive supporting cast that includes Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer's wife Kitty, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, and many, many more. With the film still so far away, we haven't been lucky enough to see any footage just yet (it'll almost certainly look great when we do, though, as Nolan is once again using IMAX gear on this one), but on Thursday Universal unveiled the first poster, featuring Oppenheimer standing alone in a fiery cloud of his own creation.

Check out the poster below:

OPPENHEIMER Poster Photo: Universal Studios

We first began hearing about Oppenheimer last year, in the wake of the release of Nolan's last film, the sci-fi thriller Tenet. Reportedly dissatisfied with Warner Bros. Pictures' plans to simultaneously release films in theaters and on streaming services throughout 2021, Nolan left the studio he'd called home since the Insomnia days and began looking for a new distributor for his next project. He eventually decided on Universal Pictures, and ever since then new names have continued to pile up on Oppenheimer's massive and star-packed cast and crew list.

In addition to the major players in front of the camera, the film will also reunite Nolan with several key names behind the camera, including cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema (Interstellar, Dunkirk), composter Ludwig Göransson (Tenet), and editor Jennifer Lame (Tenet). Now that the poster is out in the world, emphasizing Oppenheimer's looming, world-changing contributions, we'll all be waiting to get a glimpse at the first footage.

Oppenheimer is in theaters July 21, 2023.