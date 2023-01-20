Wax on! 'Cobra Kai' renewed for sixth and final season at Netflix before it waxes off forever

We have good news, and bad news, Cobra Kai fans.

Netflix has announced the beloved and incredibly successful revival of the Karate Kid franchise will be back for a sixth — and final — season on the streaming service. No word on exactly when it might premiere, or how many episodes it will feature (prior seasons have all run 10 episodes, so that’s probably a good place to start guessing).

“Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined,” producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a joint statement on the show’s end. “So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season 6 will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai.”

The series might be ending, but the creative team did leave the door a bit cracked for future adventures in this karate universe. There have been reports of potential spinoff ideas and buzz for a while now, so fans will certainly be hoping there’s more to come as we get closer to the series’ end.

“While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger,” the trio said. “This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”

As for what we can expect? Netflix is keeping the details under wraps, though Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg teased the sixth season will be the “BIGGEST SEASON OF COBRA KAI YET.” Whether that means a super-sized episode order, or just some ambitious karate set pieces and higher-stakes tournaments, we’ll have to wait to find out.

Cobra Kai picks up the characters and world decades after the original Karate Kid film franchise, featuring the adult versions of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). It also introduced a whole new generation of teens to get caught up in their lingering drama, and to compete in the infamous All Valley Karate Tournament.

Seasons 1-5 of Cobra Kai are streaming now on Netflix.

