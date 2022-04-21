Colin Trevorrow reveals 'Jurassic World Dominion' map of the United States overrun by dinosaurs

America has a little dinosaur infestation problem in Jurassic World Dominion. How bad is this prehistoric predicament? Director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow made it quite plain with a nifty map of all the once-extinct animals now running loose across the United States in the upcoming blockbuster (out in theaters this June). "It's a problem," tweeted the filmmaker, who co-wrote Dominion's screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising).

The good news is that if you live on the East Coast, you don't have much to worry about. The dinosaurs are mainly spread out over the western half of the country (probably because they're cold-blooded and need warmer climates to survive). California residents, though, we hate to report it doesn't look promising to make it a day dino-free. If you are a resident of Alaska, we recommend you don't venture near the water anytime soon because the Mosasaurus has been spotted in the Bering Sea.

Check out the nifty map below:

“The best part of my job is being able to choose which dinosaurs go in which movies,” Trevorrow told IGN last November. “As somebody who cares a lot about our films and about dinosaurs, I’m able to hold onto some and meter them out carefully. Every time I get a request from a fan on Twitter asking 'Why not this dinosaur?’, my answer is always I'm just trying to hold onto a couple. We just want to save some surprises. In this movie we really get to show some dinosaurs that I love that we've been holding onto for a long time, knowing we had the chance to go back to the cretaceous period and see the oviraptor and the giganotosaurus."

The director recently compared the giganotosaurus to the greatest villain of the Batman mythos. “I wanted something that felt like the Joker,” he told Empire Magazine for the latest issue (now on sale). “It just wants to watch the world burn."

The "Giga" — which actually did exist millions of years ago — lives at a shadowy research facility owned and operated by InGen's biggest competitor: BioSyn. The company, which is happily scooping up all the captured animals from around the world, claims it's only studying the animals for medical purposes. But we all know this isn't true. Hoping to get to the bottom of the conspiracy are three heroes who once suffered terribly as a result of BioSyn's callous greed: Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

Our wildest dino-dreams will come true when Jurassic World Dominion hits the big screen Friday, June 10.