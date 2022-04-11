'Jurassic World' director reveals how InGen's shady competitor BioSyn factors into 'Dominion'

Nearly 30 years ago, John Hammond's ambitious plan to open a dinosaur-populated theme park crumbled under his very feet — all because a disgruntled employee wanted more money. If Hammond had simply "spared no expense" with regards to computer programmer Dennis Nedry, Jurassic Park may have actually turned out to be a rousing success.

As it stands, however, Nedry was bribed into committing corporate espionage for InGen's biggest competitor, BioSyn (headed up by the incredibly shady Lewis Dodgson), which hoped to get its grubby fingers on a collection of dinosaur embryos. The plan failed, of course, foiled by a venom-spitting Dilophosaurus and a whole bunch of mud. With that said, BioSyn still ends up getting the last laugh in this summer's Jurassic World: Dominion.

"BioSyn got the contract to house the dinosaurs that have been captured around the world via various governments,” director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow revealed to Empire for the magazine's new issue (on sale later this week). "They claim it’s a research facility where they can study the pharmaceutical values of the animals. But there’s some other stuff going on."

BioSyn engaging in unscrupulous business practices? We're shocked! Dogdson is back for more wheeling and dealing, only this time the character is played by Campbell Scott (known for playing Peter Parker's dad in The Amazing Spider-Man films). Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81) joins the prehistoric franchise as "a very ambitious and forward-thinking" employee of the company, which houses the captured dinos in a valley rich with amber.

One of their most prized possessions is what sounds like a nasty piece of primordial work known as the Giganotosaurus, or "Giga" for short. “I wanted something that felt like the Joker,” Trevorrow said of this particular species that actually walked the face of the Earth almost 100 million years ago. “It just wants to watch the world burn.”

Co-written with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Dominion picks up in a world overrun with dinosaurs. Needing all the help they can get, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) turn to the professionals: Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). A meeting of old meets new, the trilogy capper is primed to be a celebration of all things Jurassic.

“It’s an entirely new kind of movie,” Trevorrow concluded. “It’s the thing I’ve been waiting to do this whole time.”

Jurassic World: Dominion stomps into theaters Friday, June 10.