If another ‘Goonies’ happens, Corey Feldman wants it to take a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ approach

Feldman is open to a sequel but flat out against a remake of the classic adventure film he starred in over 35 years ago.

There have been rumblings of another Goonies movie for years, and if actor Corey Feldman, who played the character Mouth in the 1985 classic film, had his way, any new Goonies feature would be a sequel rather than a remake.

"Those remakes, they ruin everything," Feldman said during a panel at Tennessee’s Fanboy Knoxville convention (via Comicbook.com). The actor was open, however, for a Goonies sequel and added: "You want like a Top Gun sequel, right? They did it right with Top Gun."

Of course, Feldman is referring to this year’s Top Gun: Maverick, a movie that revisits the characters from the 1986 film starring Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. The sequel crushed the Box Office over Memorial Day Weekend and received high critical praise as well, making it a sequel that is a success from every angle.

The likelihood of a Goonies 2 remains slim, however, as executive producer Steven Speilberg said in a reunion of cast and crew two years ago that he hadn’t seen an idea that had the same spark as the first. Soon after that reunion, however, Feldman said in an interview with SYFY that filmmaker and screenwriter Chris Columbus was inspired to write a sequel.

The death of Goonies director Richard Donner last year at age 91, however, further works against the chances of a sequel. People said a Top Gun sequel would never happen, however, so here’s to hoping that The Goonies will be able to come back together for one more adventure someday.

And while a sequel is something we're still dreaming of, the good news is that Disney+ is backing a pilot about three kids making a shot-by-shot Goonies re-enactment in their struggling small town.

And if you're still craving more Goonies action, you can always rewatch the original, which airs at 10:30 p.m. this Saturday on SYFY.