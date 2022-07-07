Disney+ takes us behind 'Star Wars,' 'Roger Rabbit' & more in trailer for new ILM docuseries

Even people who don't pay that much attention to how movies are made tend to know the name "Industrial Light & Magic." The legendary visual effects company has had its hand in some of the biggest and most visually stunning films of the past 50 years, and essentially built an entire industry in its quest to produce a single film back in 1977. Now, the ILM story will be told, from the perspectives of the people who made it happen.

Later this month, Disney will release Light & Magic, a six-part docuseries directed by none other than The Empire Strikes Back and Raiders of the Lost Ark writer Lawrence Kasdan, that chronicles the inside story of the birth, evolution, and legacy of ILM, with unprecedented access to the people who lived it all. The trailer for the series, which will stream on Disney+, arrived Thursday morning, and teased a massive story with a ripple effect across the entire movie industry, with input from ILM masterminds themselves as well as filmmakers including George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, and Ron Howard.

Check out the trailer below:

Industrial Light & Magic famously emerged during the making of Star Wars, when Lucas realized he needed a dedicated team of people to craft visual effects that he hoped would look like no other sci-fi film of the era. So, ILM's first major project was executing the many VFX shots in Star Wars, which of course went on to become one of the most popular films in cinema history. Since then, the list of ILM contributions to moviemaking has continued to swell, and has included everything from helping to launch Pixar to developing tools like Photoshop to, in the present day, using virtual sets like The Volume to make series including The Mandalorian. Along the way, they had a hand in Jurassic Park, Terminator 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, and many other blockbusters. Watching their story unfold in a long-form style with the backing of some of the biggest names in entertainment is bound to be a fascinating ride.

Light & Magic arrives July 27 on Disney+.

