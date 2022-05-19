'Obi-Wan' director & star tease series is a ‘cat and mouse’ game that's akin to Logan or Joker

The Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere in a week, and while the cast and creative team are still remaining tight-lipped about the details, they are sharing more about what really excites them about the show.

SYFY WIRE took part in a press conference with other select outlets where Moses Ingram, who plays the Inquisitor Reva, and series director Deborah Chow shared their thoughts on the most exciting thing about the new Star Wars project.

“From what I knew of Star Wars, I didn't realize it was that dangerous,” Ingram said about her first thoughts after reading the scripts. “It felt dangerous what I was reading and I was like, ‘Oh, I like this! I'm into this.’”

Ingram later added that even though she couldn’t reveal details, she was really into “the cat and mouse of it all, and so many moving parts in it, and the places that we are, and the people that are involved — I really wish I could say more to you about what was happening! But yeah, even the text, it just felt very muddy in a way that I really enjoyed.”

Chow, who has also directed episodes of The Mandalorian, agreed that Obi-Wan was relatively dark for a Star Wars story, which, to her, “was quite interesting.”

She added, however, that the limited series isn’t all doom and gloom. “The character of Kenobi, for me — he's always felt like there's so much warmth, there's so much compassion and humor, that it is a character of light and hope,” she said. “It was interesting for us to try to keep the balance of that, of the darkness but also maintain the hope coming from the character.”

Indeed it was the character-driven story of Obi-Wan that got Chow most excited about the project. And while she did add a caveat that the Disney+ series has a very different tone, she compared the show’s story to “something like Joker or Logan, where you take a character out of a big franchise and then you really have the time and you go a lot deeper with the character.”

We can see how similar or dissimilar Obi-Wan Kenobi is to those two films when the first two episodes premiere on Disney+ on Friday, May 27.

