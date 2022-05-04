'Obi-Wan Kenobi' teases arrival of Darth Vader in latest trailer for new Disney+ 'Star Wars' series

May the Fourth be with you! Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi kicks Stormtrooper ass and reckons with shameful mistakes of his own past in the latest trailer for his limited television series coming to Disney+ at the end of May. Not a bad way to ring in Star Wars Day, eh?

While only a minute and a half-long, this fresh batch of footage has plenty going on, including a tease of Hayden Christensen's return as Darth Vader, who serves as a nice counterpoint to young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). Obi-Wan wants to train the boy in the ways of the Jedi when the time is right, but Luke's Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) is vehemently against the idea, pointing to Obi-Wan's ultimate failure of Anakin. It’s a pretty low blow, but helps explain why Owen was so against Luke leaving Tatooine in A New Hope. Bonnie Piesse rounds out the crop of returning prequel veterans as Aunt Beru.

Obstinate uncles are the least of Old Ben's problems, however, because the Empire is voraciously hunting down the remaining dregs of the Jedi Order. The Inquisitors — Force-sensitive individuals who once guarded the Jedi Temple on Coruscant — have been tasked with weeding out the last bastions of peace and hope throughout the galaxy. Commanded by the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), determined trackers like Reva (Moses Ingram) and the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) will use "every low-life and bounty hunter" at their disposal to find the likes of Obi-Wan.

Watch the trailer now:

Despite the inclusion of Vader's colorful chest plate and raspy breathing, the trailer remains rather coy on whether James Earl Jones (now 91-years-old) is back to voice the dreaded Sith Lord. Moreover, it's unclear how much of Christensen we'll actually get to see underneath the villain's iconic costume. Whatever the case may be, you can see Darth in all of his red lightsaber glory with the latest bit of key art below.

The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Simone Kessell (Our Flag Means Death), and Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza) in undisclosed roles. With that said, we do get a first look at Nanjiani at the 1:04-mark as a robed someone in distress. If we had to take an educated guess, we'd say he plays an on-the-run Jedi, whose brutal capture and execution will be used to emphasize the danger posed by the Inquisitors.

All six episodes of the hotly-anticipated show were directed by The Mandalorian alumnus, Deborah Chow. She also serves as an executive producer alongside McGregor, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, and series writer Joby Harold.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi land on Disney+ Friday, May 27. Subsequent installments will premiere on Wednesdays after that.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

