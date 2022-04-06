'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' just revealed return of a pair of 'WandaVision' alums

The events of WandaVision come back into play with the latest teaser spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It seems the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will officially be reunited — at least in some form — with Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), the twin boys she had with Vision (Paul Bettany) during their time spent in Westview. Once the entire fantasy fell apart at the end of the show, the two kids disappeared from existence, but Wanda vowed to bring them back via the forbidden magic contained within the Darkhold.

Both Hilliard and Klyne confirmed their involvement with the Sam Raimi-directed sequel (in theaters everywhere next month) on their respective social media accounts. "New movie, who dis? Billy and Tommy return!" Klyne exclaimed on Instagram. "Well this looks amazing! Wonder if we’ll recognize anyone in it."

Hilliard, meanwhile, got the ball rolling on Twitter with a single winking emoji. He later followed that up with the new footage and wrote: "Anything new happen today?"

The movie's screenwriter, Michael Waldron (also head writer/executive producer on Loki), caught up with SYFY WIRE last summer and explained how he made sure the Wanda in Multiverse of Madness felt true to the character audiences last saw in the Disney+ series.

"I had conversations with [WandaVision head writer/EP] Jac Schaeffer and really collaborated with her on this next chapter and then working with Lizzie Olsen as well to make sure we were doing justice to the character," he told us. "So, you’ve gotta honor what came before and also be bold in your own choices and just trust that you’re doing something cool."

In another teaser that debuted over the weekend, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) comes to Wanda, asking for help in his and Wong's (Benedict Cumberbatch) quest to protect the sanctity of the multiverse. Maximoff initially refuses, stating that there are other Avengers he can turn to. Alluding to how much she dropped the ball in New Jersey, Strange promises to get her out of the dog house and "back on the lunchbox" if she agrees to lend a hand. Sure, there are other heroes not wanted by the government, but how many can reshape the very fabric of reality on a whim? That list is very, very small.

While it does look like Scarlet Witch does end up joining the dimension-hopping fight, there's still a chance of Wanda turning into a bona fide villain. After all, we know she's rather salty over the double standard applied to those who abuse magic for their own ends. On that front, however, she and Strange share a common enemy — Karl Mordo (Chiewetel Ejiofor) — a disillusioned acolyte of the Ancient One who took it upon himself to rid the world of mystics.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will begin to mess with our minds Friday, May 6. Early tickets are now on sale. To celebrate, Marvel unveiled five new posters, which you can check out in the tweets below...

Check out these exclusive posters from RealD, Dolby, Screen X, and IMAX for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Get tickets now to experience it only in theaters May 6: https://t.co/F2XARm4u7G pic.twitter.com/EWUdBij24X — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 6, 2022